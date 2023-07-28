WHEATON, Ill. — An Oak Lawn woman has been charged with bringing a loaded handgun on Thursday into the DuPage County Courthouse.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Suheir Barham, 47, allegedly put her backpack with the loaded 9mm handgun inside on the conveyor belt and then went through the security checkpoint.

A DuPage County sheriff’s deputy noticed the weapon and took her into custody.

Barham is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon in a courthouse, a Class 3 Felony, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 Felony, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“I commend the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office for their heads-up work on this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “Every day, the DuPage County Government Complex, which includes the County Courthouse, receives thousands of visitors. These individuals have every right to feel safe while conducting their business with the County. Additionally, DuPage County employees should not have to worry about their safety while at work.”

Barham is due back in court on Aug. 21.