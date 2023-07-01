OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Oakbrook Terrace has lost another battle in its fight to keep operating a controversial red light camera.

A DuPage County judge in May ruled that the red light cameras near Oak Brook Mall at the intersection of Route 83 and 22 Street must be removed, upholding an order by the Illinois Department of Transportation to deactivate the camera.

RELATED: Judge rules Oakbrook Terrace must remove red light cameras near mall

Oakbrook Terrace filed a motion to halt the order as it appeals the decision.

On Wednesday, a judge in the Third District Illinois Appellate Court denied the motion, reports the Chicago Tribune.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Red light cameras at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace reactivated

An Oakbrook Terrace spokesperson says the village can reinstall the camera if the Appellate Court rules in the city’s favor, the newspaper reported.