DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — The DuPage County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in the area for 2023.

Health officials said Tuesday that the first West Nile virus-positive pools of mosquitoes were collected on July 5 in Medinah, Wheaton, and Wood Dale. Last year, the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus were collected on May 24 in Roselle.

Thus far, no reported human cases of West Nile virus in DuPage County have been reported.

The news comes a little over a month after the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed the first batches of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois in 2023.

The positive batch of mosquitoes was collected in Evanston on May 30 and Park Ridge on May 31.

“This summer, take action to protect yourself and your family from West Nile virus by preventing mosquito bites,” said Adam Forker, executive director for the DuPage County Health Department. “Fight the Bite when spending time outdoors by using insect repellent, draining standing water, and limiting outdoor exposure from dusk to dawn.”

With an uptick in hot and dry weather, health officials encourage Illinoisians to practice the “4 Ds of Defense”:

Drain : Drain those items that collect standing water around your home, yard, or business. Scrub and refill pet water dishes and birdbaths regularly.

: Drain those items that collect standing water around your home, yard, or business. Scrub and refill pet water dishes and birdbaths regularly. Defend : Use an insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors and reapply according to directions.

: Use an insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors and reapply according to directions. Dress : Wear long pants, long sleeves, and closed-toe shoes when outside to cover the skin.

: Wear long pants, long sleeves, and closed-toe shoes when outside to cover the skin. Dusk to Dawn: Wear repellent outdoors during these prime times for mosquito activity.

Additional statewide information and data can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s West Nile virus website and the West Nile virus dashboard.