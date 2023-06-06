DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A DuPage County judge has ruled that the red light cameras near Oak Brook Mall at the intersection of Route 83 and 22 Street, must be removed.

The Illinois Department of Transportation ordered the de-activation of the controversial cameras last summer due to fairness and safety complaints. The Village of Oakbrook Terrace sued, arguing that IDOT overstepped its authority, however.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Red light cameras at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace reactivated

On May 26, the same judge that allowed the cameras to be re-activated until the case was decided ruled that IDOT did have the right to revoke the permit for the red light cameras on Oak Brook’s border.

Days later, on June 5, the same judge issued a ruling denying Oakbrook Terrace’s request to have the order stayed.

Oakbrook Terrace has accrued millions of dollars in ticket revenue since installing the cameras in 2017. The city will appeal.