DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — The DuPage County Board will not seek to censure county sheriff James Mendrick over comments that he would not enforce the state’s new assault weapons ban.

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Mendrick released a joint statement Monday, announcing that all three engaged in “meaningful conversation,” and county officials are committed to resident’s safety:

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy, Sheriff James Mendrick, and State’s Attorney Robert Berlin engaged in a meaningful conversation during which they discussed their shared commitment to the safety of DuPage County residents. The conversation also included discussion of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban, known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Enforcement of this law does not demand that deputies go door to door seeking to remove weapons from those licensed to own them. With this understanding, Sheriff Mendrick is committed to enforcing all state and local laws. Chair Conroy is committed to supporting the Sheriff’s office in maintaining safe communities within DuPage County and sees no reason to pursue a censure resolution at this time. All parties look forward to positive, productive collaboration on important initiatives that will keep DuPage residents safe and ensure the security of our communities moving forward.” Joint statement on DuPage County public safety

The DuPage County Board held a meeting last Tuesday after Mendrick said he would not enforce the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Conroy addressed the topic, saying in part, “I believe our jobs as elected officials is to uphold the laws of the state of Illinois – all of the laws – we do not, individually, decide which laws we will uphold.”

Mendrick announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that due to his personal beliefs, he would not enforce the law in DuPage County, becoming one of many county sheriffs across Illinois to do so. Several lawsuits have subsequently been filed fighting the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches in Illinois.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the ban into law on Jan. 10.