DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Domestic violence victims in DuPage County will soon have a new way to seek critical resources quickly, safely, and securely.

County officials on Wednesday announced the launch of a QR code to help victims. The DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Illinois Family Violence Coordinating Council created the QR code.

“This is yet another example of when all of our agencies work together, we come up with something that truly helps victims and helps protect our communities,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

The code will take victims to an alternate website where police will instruct them on what link to click to access the information. The alternate site is designed to protect victims if someone takes a phone with a stored code.

The site will provide links to resources to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the YWCA, Family Shelter Services, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, DuPage County Resources System, DuPage County Family Center and DuPage County Legal Aid, among others. Users may also access links to Adult Protective Services and juvenile-related resources.

County officials add that law enforcement will be trained to use and implement the QR code, as a training video is being created for police departments.