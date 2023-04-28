DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Downers Grove man reportedly led police on a high-speed chase with a vehicle he stole from a GrubHub delivery driver Thursday.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, a Villa Park police officer noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The officer parked his cruiser behind the vehicle when the driver, 25-year-old Deshun Williams, sped off.

Williams allegedly entered I-290/I-88 eastbound and reached upwards of 107 mph while evading authorities. The Villa Park officer then ended the pursuit when a Chicago Police Department helicopter began tracking Williams’ and the stolen vehicle.

Authorities reported that Williams then exited the expressway and, after crashing into a parked car in Cicero, fled the scene on foot and attempted to blend in with a crowd of elementary school students who were being released for the day.

Authorities later learned that Williams stole the vehicle from a GrubHub delivery driver on Wednesday, April 26. He also reportedly stolen the vehicle to meet with his Probation Officer earlier Wednesday.

Williams was charged for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, and a misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

Williams bond was set at $250,000.