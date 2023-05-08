DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A Chicago woman reportedly led police on a high-speed chase over the weekend that ended when the driver crashed into a fence.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney Office, a Oak Brook police officer noticed a Nissan Rogue traveling on 22nd Street near Route 83 just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 with a license plate registered to a different vehicle.

The Oak Brook officer attempted a traffic stop on the Nissan, but the driver allegedly fled traveling over 70 mph on the shoulder of the road on Route 83.

The driver then sped down Roosevelt Road going 94 mph and then got onto I-290, where the driver continued driving at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the road in standing traffic.

The driver exited I-290 at the Cicero Avenue exit where they sideswiped a vehicle and crashed into a fence. Oak Brook police said the driver attempted to flee the crash on foot, but was taken into custody.

The driver was then identified as Jenail White, 34, of Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

White faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and multiple misdemeanor and traffic offenses. She will next appear in court for arraignment on Monday, June 5.

Bond was set for $50,000.