CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 40 years for carjacking a pregnant woman’s car from her Downers Grove driveway.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney, the Downers Grove Police Department responded to a carjacking on Hawkins Street just before 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2019.

Further investigation showed that the victim, a pregnant woman, was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when two masked and armed individuals approached her. The suspect’s allegedly ordered her out of the vehicle and drove off.

A friend of the victim witnessed the carjacking and followed the stolen vehicle. Authorities report that when the vehicle stopped in traffic, the victim’s friend approached the vehicle and the suspect’s exited the vehicle and fled.

As the victim’s friend moved the victim’s vehicle off the roadway, one of the suspects entered the victim’s friend’s car and drove away.

Authorities later identified Chicago residents Emanuel Embry, 23, Daysean Washington-Davis, 22, and Martavious Robinson, 20, as the suspect’s in the Downers Grove carjacking.

Washington-Davis, Embry, and allegedly Robinson were involved a previous armed carjacking in Warrenville on the same day as the Downers Grove incident.

On October 17, 2022, Washington-Davis was sentenced to forty years in prison.

On Tuesday, Embry was also sentenced to forty years in prison for his role in the Downers Grove incident.

Robinson is scheduled to go to trial on June 27, 2023. He faces aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery charges.