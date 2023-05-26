DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — An Addison man reportedly poured gasoline and set a car on fire at an Elmhurst dealership last month.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Elmhurst Police Department responded to the BMW car dealership on the 500 block of West Lake Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Upon arrival, Elmhurst police officers discovered a black Audi on fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire once on scene.

Further investigation showed that Dario Salas, 41, of Addison, entered the dealership parking lot at 1 p.m. on April 13. He reportedly poured gasoline on the black Audi, set the car on fire, and left the parking lot.

Salas was arrested by the Elmhurst Police Department less than two hours after the incident. He was found guilty of two counts of arson and a class 2 felony.

He will be sentenced on Thursday, June 22.