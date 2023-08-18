DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — An 81-year-old woman is dead after an early-morning fire at a condominium on Friday, according to the Winfield Police Department.

Authorities say the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. in Winfield, on the 0N100 block of Windermere Road, in the High Lake Condominium Subdivision.

According to police, five people were rescued from eight units that caught fire and crews from the seven different fire departments were called in to help battle the blaze.

Authorities say one of those rescued, an 81-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the fire. Police have not yet identified the woman and say an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Authorities have not provided updates on the condition of any of the other residents that were rescued.

According to police, the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force and the Winfield Police Department are investigating the deadly fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ben Olson with the Winfield Police Department at (630)-933-7160.