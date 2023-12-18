5 charged in connection with retail thefts around DuPage County

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities in DuPage County say they are on high alert this holiday season following a string of arrests in connection with retail thefts at businesses across the county.

On Monday, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced five arrests in connection with three separate retail thefts that allegedly unfolded in the past week.

All five individuals who were allegedly involved in the thefts have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Juan Andres Gomez-Hernandez is accused of stealing around $304 worth of clothing from a JCPenney in Lombard

On Thursday, 24-year-old Juan Andres Gomez-Hernandez, who currently resides in Chicago, was taken into custody after he was allegedly caught stealing around $304 worth of clothing from a JCPenney in Lombard.

The state’s motion to detain Gomez-Hernandez pre-trial was granted.

Juan Sebastian Rojas Jaimes (left), Shirley Vanessa Oviedo-Ortiz (center), and Sergio Rojas Jaimes (right) are accused of stealing around $1,458 worth of merchandise from a Macy’s in Oak Brook.

Another retail theft that allegedly occurred on Thursday landed three suspects behind bars. 37-year-old Sergio Rojas Jaimes, 25-year-old Juan Sebastian Rojas Jaimes, and 30-year-old Shirley Vanessa Oviedo-Ortiz are all accused of stealing around $1,458 worth of merchandise from a Macy’s in Oak Brook.

According to Berlin, the suspects allegedly put merchandise in an occupied infant’s stroller and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.

The state’s motion to detain the three suspects pre-trial was denied.

Jordan Antonio Mezamunoz is accused of stealing around $1,039 worth of clothes from an Oak Brook Macy’s.

Another man, who was taken into custody on Sunday is accused of stealing around $1,039 worth of clothes from the Oak Brook Macy’s. 25-year-old Jordan Antonio Mezamunoz, was allegedly in possession of a magnet to remove security devices and wire cutters when he was taken into custody.

Berlin said Mezamunoz is also facing an additional charge of possession of burglary tools. The state’s motion to detain him pre-trial was granted.

“The arrest of these defendants sends the message loud and clear that DuPage County law enforcement is out in full force this holiday season and anyone who steals from one of our establishments will quickly find themselves arrested, charged and prosecuted,” Berlin said in a press release on Monday afternoon.

All five individuals are set to appear in court for arraignment on Jan. 8.