DUPAGE COUNTY — Four bats have tested positive for rabies in DuPage County so far this year, according to the county’s health department.

The department reports that bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Illinois — and that “several potential human exposures to rabies have been reported already in 2022.” Preventive treatment has also been recommended for 43 residents in DuPage County this year.

The DuPage County Health Department is warning residents to never touch or try to catch a bat or wild animal, especially in your home.

Anyone who has been bitten or exposed to a bat is urged to seek immediate medical attention.

All animal bites that occur in DuPage County must be reported to DuPage County Animal Services at (630) 407-2800.

For more information, go to: www.dupagehealth.org