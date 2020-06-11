DuPage County official under fire for ‘liking’ Facebook comment that suggests shooting rioters

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — An elected official and police officer is under fire for liking a Facebook comment that suggested shooting rioters.

A Facebook friend of DuPage County Board Commissioner, and Bloomindale police officer, Sean Noonan posted a comment on his page saying, “until a few rioters are shot dead, and their bodies left in the street for the wolves… there’s no message law abiding citizens and police can send to these terrorists to instill fear and good behavior.” Noonan liked the comment.

Noonan said at a board meeting that he’s not an expert in social media and that liking the comment was a mistake. He said he finds the comment abhorrent.

“By selecting a reaction, I was simply trying to indicate to the individual that I had read his comment, similar to how someone would react to text message with a with a thumbs up,” Noone said.

Noonan is up for re-election in November and said this is all a political stunt.

“Let me emphatically say that I do not agree with the comment and find it abhorrent,” Noonan said.

Noonan’s reaction to the post prompted a heated discussion on social media — one person inciting violence toward a woman who posted against Noonan’s actions.

“Tell her if she is in the middle of getting raped you’ll call out the number of a social worker…people like her only learn from blunt examples,” the comment said. The commenter also made calls to “attack her.”

The woman who was threatened filed a police report.

One woman, who only wanted to be identified as Kathy, said “The response could have been a real learning opportunity people in the community are sincerely concerned. It’s not political.”

Noonan is now the subject of an internal Bloomingdale police investigation for not following the department’s strict social media guidelines. There could be disciplinary action and Noonan will undergo more training.

“When you’re a public official you’ve got to think and learn how social media works and I don’t buy that as an excuse,” Kathy said.

The Bloomingdale police spokesperson also said the department has not lost faith in Noonan and said he’s had a stellar career. Others on Facebook supported him as well.