DuPage County authorities seek to reunite car burglary victims with stolen property

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to reunite recent car burglary victims with their stolen property.

A large amount of items were believed to have been stolen from vehicles in and around Villa Park, Lombard and Oakbrook Terrace.

The property includes sunglasses, pocket knives, purses, computers and clothing.

“It’s important for us to get as many of these cases solved as possible so our residents, who have been violated by these burglaries, are made to feel whole again,” said Sheriff James Mendrick.

Burglary victims can claim their items by contacting Detective Phit Marotta at 630-407-2536.

The recovered items are below.