Dunkin’ customer fatally punched by employee in Florida after reported racial slur

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Dunkin’ store employee fatally punched a 77-year-old customer in Florida after the employee said the man used a racial slur against him. The unidentified victim was punched May 4 and died Friday.

That led to a manslaughter charge against 27-year-old Corey Pujols, who worked at the store. Pujols told police that the man was “extremely rude” the day of the punch and called Pujols a racial slur multiple times. Pujols is Black.

A Tampa Police Department report says after he was punched, the victim fell backward and hit his head on the concrete floor.

Pujols is charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly or disabled adult with a weapon.