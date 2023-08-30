CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — Dundee-Crown High School is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a false “swatting” call, police said.

In a message to parents and students, Supt. Susan Harkin said all students and staff are safe.

However, no one is currently allowed to enter or exit the building.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain told WGN News they believe the incident was a false call, known as “swatting.”

The “swatting” call appear to be originating out of California, according to investigators.

Students and staff are outside of the building waiting for it to be cleared by police.

“Once law enforcement has cleared the building, District 300 will provide all Dundee-Crown families with information about how they can reunify with their child if they choose to do so. Students will also be able to remain in school as normal for the remainder of the day,” Supt. Susan Harkin said in a note.

Parents are advised to monitor emails regarding the situation.

SkyCam9 at the scene showed a large police presence with students beginning the exit the building at around 10:08 a.m.

The superintendent said there was not an incident occurring inside the building. The lockdown was instituted as a precautionary measure, Harkin said.

WGN News was told the students will be re-entering the school at some point.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.