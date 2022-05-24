GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Authorities have identified the driver of a truck killed Monday after the vehicle was struck by a Milwaukee District North Metra train in Grayslake.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Jesus Castrejon, of Wheeling.
The accident involving a dump truck and train happened just after 7 a.m. Monday near Route 120 and Hainesville Road caused the front car of the train to derail.
First responders transported a passenger to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department.