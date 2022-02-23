Driver suspected of car theft arrested in cross-expressway police chase

A suspect is in police custody following a pursuit that stretched miles on Chicago-area expressways.

According to preliminary reports from Illinois State Police, the chase started on the Dan Ryan at 75th Street after a trooper stopped a suspected stolen vehicle.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, suddenly sped off.

Authorities say the pursuit continued onto the Stevenson expressway and then the Tri-State Tollway before ending the suspect vehicle crashed into a ditch in the southwest suburbs at Interstate-55 and I-80.

The driver tried to run from the crash scene but was apprehended, authorities added. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.