Driver sought after Park Ridge man struck twice, killed in Niles

NILES, Ill. – Police in north suburban Niles are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian.

Authorities identified the victim as Kimball Jacks, 68, of Park Ridge.

According to police, the hit-and-run crash occurred Wednesday evening in the 8800 block of Greenwood Avenue. An officer in the area observed a Honda minivan strike the body of Jacks, which lay in the roadway.

Surveillance video, however, showed a vehicle driving northbound, striking Jacks moments before being hit by the Honda minivan.

The initial vehicle that struck Jacks fled, police said. The driver of the Honda minivan remained at the scene.

At this time, police do not have a description of the initial vehicle.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, please get in touch with the Niles Detective Bureau at (847) 588-6570.