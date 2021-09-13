Driver sought after motorcyclist hurt in Kane County hit-and-run

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Deputies in Kane County are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon, just north of St. Charles.

Surveillance video released by Kane County Sheriff’s Office shows a red/maroon-colored SUV plow through the intersection of Illinois Rt. 25 and Gilbert St. in Unincorporated St. Charles Township, striking a motorcyclist in the process.

Deputies learned that a 2020 Harley Davidson 3-wheel motorcycle was traveling north on Rt. 25 and stopped at a red light at the intersection of Gilbert St. At the same time, the SUV was also traveling north on Rt. 25 and approached the motorcycle from behind at a high rate of speed, eventually striking the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, a 72-year-old resident of St. Charles, was transported to an Elgin area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled the scene north on Rt. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies are or call detectives at (630) 208-2034.