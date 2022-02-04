Driver safely removes children before train hits school bus in Orland Park

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A school driver safely removed children off a bus before it was hit by a train on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., police responded to an accident between a train and a school bus in the vicinity of 10900 and 167th Street in Orland Park.

The bus became stalled on the train tracks. The driver then safely removed all of the children from the bus to ensure their safety.

Principal Paul Smith told WGN News there were just about 30 seconds to spare before impact.

There were four elementary school children on the bus from St. Michael’s.

No injuries were reported due to the actions of the bus driver, police noted.

Before the children left the, they gave the bus driver a big hug to show their thanks.