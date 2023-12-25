CHICAGO — A driver and passenger of a scooter are injured after a vehicle crash on the Northwest Side overnight, police said.

According to police, the crash happened near the corner of Belden and Cicero in the Belmont Craigin neighborhood around 12:45 a.m.

The male driver of the scooter and a male passenger were headed northbound on Cicero when they hit the side of a gray sedan that was travelling westbound.

Both the driver of the scooter and passenger were injured and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured and refused treatment from EMS.

Citations are pending and police have not said who was at faith in the crash.