CHICAGO — One person was killed Thursday in a early morning crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the exit ramp to 95th Street around 2:30 a.m. Illinois State Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times.

The 32-year-old male driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead, police said.

The right three lanes were closed, but were reopened shortly after 5 a.m., according to police.