BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A person was killed after they drove off the I-55 to I-355 ramp and went into a Bolingbrook retention pond.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Illinois State Police said the driver fell off the ramp and flipped over into the retention pond.

No further information was provided. Officials are investigating.

The ramp is blocked off as the investigation goes on. Drivers should expect delays on I-55.