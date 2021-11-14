Driver found dead after vehicle pulled from suburban pond

WESTMONT, Ill. – West suburban police are investigating the cause of a deadly crash that sent a car into a pond.

A car was fully submerged when Westmont Fire and police arrived at the scene just before 11 Sunday morning near Route 83.

Water rescue crews then pulled the driver’s body from the car. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials believe the car was going south on Route 83 near Ogden Avenue when it veered off the road.

The car traveled through some trees and crashed into a pond behind a hotel and business plaza.

“We had divers from around our area come in and surface dive along with dive rescue to check around the car for more victims and we located no one,” Westmont Fire Chief Steve Rigley said.

Fire departments from seven other suburbs assisted with the crash response. Police and an accident investigation team are now trying to determine how the car went off Route 83.