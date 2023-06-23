BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A driver is dead after they were hit by a semi-truck trailer while pulled over on the side of the road on I-55 in Bolingbrook early Friday morning, police said.

Police were dispatched to the location of I-55 northbound at milepost 267 in Bolingbrook around 3:23 a.m., responding to a fatal crash.

Police said a vehicle was pulled over onto the right shoulder of the road when the driver exited the vehicle with one passenger. They were standing close to lane three when they were both struck by a semi-truck.

The driver of a semi-truck fled the scene, police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injures.

Lane three is currently shut down and there is no further information at this time.