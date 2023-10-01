UNINCORPORATED LAKE BLUFF — A driver is dead after a head-on, rollover crash involving a semi-truck took place in Lake Bluff Saturday night.

Police said a 36-year-old man from Wadsworth, Illinois, was driving a Toyota near Route 43 and Muir Avenue when for an unknown reason, the man drifted the vehicle into the northbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of a semi, a 21-year-old man, was driving southbound on the road and was unable to avoid collision, crashing into the Toyota head on. Both vehicles rolled following the crash.

Police said the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the truck was uninjured.

An autopsy report is being scheduled and the crash remains under investigation.