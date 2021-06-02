Driver crashes vehicle while attempting to flee police in Willowbrook

The driver of a Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed crashed in the western suburbs Tuesday morning after fleeing from law enforcement, according to Willowbrook police.

A Willowbrook squad car was monitoring traffic southbound on Rt. 83 north of 63rd St. when he observed a black Dodge Charger traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, police said. Officers say the vehicle was traveling 77 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police officers tried to pull over the Dodge Charger but stopped their pursuit as the car sped away and crossed into neighboring Westmont.

Police said the Dodge Charger eventually crashed, coming to rest on its roof in a grassy area.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not release the condition of the driver.

