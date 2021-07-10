Driver cited after 9 children injured in Englewood car crash

CHICAGO — The driver of a car was issued a citation after a crash that injured nine children in Englewood.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday near 72nd Street and Wentworth Avenue. The Chicago Fire Department said the children were riding in an SUV at the time of the crash.

The children range in age from 2 months to 13 years old. Paramedics said none of them were in car seats. They are expected to make a full recovery.

The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed and not having child restraints.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.