CHICAGO — A driver was carjacked and battered at a gas station on the city’s North Side overnight.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was in a gas station near the 6300 block of North Central Avenue around 12:50 a.m. when two armed men forced the man out of his vehicle.

The individuals struck the driver in the head with a handgun and fled in his Audi SUV.

The man was transported to Resurrection Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.