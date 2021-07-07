Drive-thru, pick up only Portillo’s to open in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. – A “new, one of a kind location” is coming to suburban Chicago for Portillo’s fans, the restaurant announced Wednesday.

Portillo’s Pick Up in Joilet will do away with the traditional dining rooms found in all establishments. In its place will be a three-lane drive-thru. Online orders can also be made for pickup and catering.

The new location will also offer delivery.

The restaurant will be located at Larkin Avenue and Route 30.

Looking for a job? The new location is hiring for full-and-part-time openings. Anyone interested may click here.