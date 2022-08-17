BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Convicted wife killer Drew Peterson has lost his latest appeal to have his police pension reinstated.

The former Bolingbrook sergeant sued the suburb’s police pension fund — arguing the death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, was in no way connected to his work as a police officer.

An Illinois appellate court sided with the pension board. The judge determined that Peterson used his position as an officer to get special treatment during the investigation into Savio’s death and therefore his crime voids his pension.