Convicted murderer Drew Peterson will appear in court Monday for a hearing to determine if a retrial is necessary.

The former Bolingbrook police officer is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence for the murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio.

Law enforcement labeled Peterson as the only suspect in the death of Stacy Peterson.

Recently, Peterson’s former attorney Joel Brodsky told WGN News he was considering revealing what happened to both of his client’s wives.

Peterson asked a judge to silence his former attorney. The judge granted a gag order, however, Brodsky immediately violated it.

Peterson’s public defender argued anything revealed could jeopardize the bid for a new trial.