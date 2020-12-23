Dramatic footage shows officer save 3-year-old girl, woman after Porter County house explosion

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Body cam footage was released Wednesday showing a Porter County deputy saving a 3-year-old girl and a woman following a home explosion.

The officer in the video, Lt. Kevin Van Kley, was awarded the department’s Medal of Honor for his actions.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North 1st Street, in Porter, back on Sept. 10 for the call of a home explosion.

Van Kley heard the call over the scanner and rushed to the scene.

Footage shows a collapsed home with flames shooting from the back. Underneath the rubble are the sounds of a 3-year-old girl, trapped.

Van Kley pries the wood off the girl’s leg, freeing her from the wreckage.

Moments later, Lt Van Kley and others heave the roof to free the woman pinned inside.

This is only the third time in the Porter County Department history that the Medal of Honor has been awarded to an officer.

Two others, Sgt. Michael Piazza and Sgt. Dave Murray were also awarded lifesaving awards for their role in the rescue.