Dr. Laura Berman, husband speak out with warning after son dies of drug overdose

OWN host Dr. Laura Berman and her husband Sam Chapman are speaking out after the death of their 16-year-old son from an apparant drug overdose.

Berman announced her son Sammy’s death on Facebook Sunday, saying he overdosed in his bedroom after buying fentanyl-laced Xanax from a drug dealer on Snapchat.

“My heart is completely shattered and I am not sure how to keep breathing,” Berman said in the heatbreaking post.

During an interview with WGN Morning News on Wednesday, the couple said they are just taking things “one minute at a time, one breath at a time.”

Berman shared some details behind his death, saying it happened Super Bowl Sunday and Sammy had asked his dad for a cheeseburger and was playing video games in his room. About an hour later, she found him on the floor and unresponsive.

“Sam started CPR while I called an ambulance. The paramedics tried for 30 minutes to revive him and were unable,” Berman told WGN.

Berman and Chapman and now warning parents about the dangers of social media.

“I thought the worst thing that can happen on Snapchat were nude pictures, or saying something inappropriate or something like that,” Berman said. “I had no idea there were drug dealers on there.”

The couple describes Sammy as an amazing kid with great grades, huge dreams and unbelievably sweet and funny.

“He was also a football player and had been stuck inside infront of the computer screen for a year because of Covid. So when these social media platforms do the wrong thing, the COVID-19 pandemic puts a multiplier on it. And that’s what we’re dealing with at this very moment,” Chapman said.

Chapman says Snapchat needs to give parents access to their children’s snaps and not have them dissolve, and they need to cooperate with law enforcement when a young person passes away.