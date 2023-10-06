DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a Downers Grove man accused of illegally videotaping two women and a 13-year-old girl, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

36-year-old Matthew Morgan is facing one count of unauthorized video recording of a victim under 18, and two counts of unauthorized video recording without consent, the DuPage County State’s Attorney said in a news release sent out on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say an investigation began on Saturday, Sept. 23, after officers responded to the Downers Grove Goodwill Store & Donation Center after receiving calls about a man who had allegedly photographed a woman while she was changing in the fitting room. Authorities say upon further investigation, it was discovered that Morgan had allegedly started recording a video before placing his phone under the changing room stall door.

Downers Grove Police officers continued to investigate the matter and found that Morgan had allegedly taken similar videos in the lobby of a Starbucks in Hinsdale on Friday, Sept. 8, this time involving a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say Morgan allegedly started recording a video and placed his phone beneath the girl’s dress while he pretended to tie his shoe.

Authorities say further investigation revealed that the following day, on Saturday, Sept. 9, Morgan had pretended to shop at a Goodwill with his teenage daughter when he allegedly began recording a video on his phone before placing it underneath a changing room door.

“The allegations that Mr. Morgan secretly videotaped innocent females in an inappropriate manner, two while they were in a changing room and one thirteen-year-old girl at a Starbucks are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

According to authorities, following the execution of a search warrant, Morgan was allegedly found to be in possession of nearly 260 secretly recorded videos of young women at several locations, including Goodwill, Starbucks and Target.

Morgan is set to appear in court for arraignment on Monday, Oct. 30.