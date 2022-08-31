DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — A drag show Bingo night geared toward teens and tweens at the Downers Grove Public Library is drawing both praise and criticism.

Despite the criticism, the library is standing by its decision to hold the event, which is already at capacity.

The event falls on National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11. supporters have praised the library for its dedication to diversity and inclusion while some, including Orland Park mayor and GOP candidate for that congressional district Keith Pekau, have called the event inappropriate and unacceptable use of taxpayer funds.

He goes on to say, “He has no interest in regulating the private, consensual activities and decisions of adults. this event, however, targets children.”

The library issued a statement to respond to all of its critics saying in part that diverse programs help everyone see people who are different being accepted and celebrated.

“We understand that this program might not be for everyone — just as all programs, books, services, and other materials from the library will have different audiences,” the statement said.

The library says its goal is to provide a safe and accepting environment for everyone in their community regardless of politics, religion or identity and if you don’t like this event you can choose not to come.