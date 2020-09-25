Dolton police: Hostage situation involving 4-year-old, mother ends peacefully

DOLTON, Ill. – A hostage situation ended peacefully after lasting hours Thursday at the Dolton motel.

At around 1 p.m., police responded to the Prestige Inn, located in the 1300 block of East Sibley Boulevard on the report of a suspicious incident.

Police said a 33-year-old man barricaded himself in a motel room with his 4-year-old child and the 25-year-old mother of the child. The South Suburban Emergency Response Team was called to the scene shortly after and the hostage situation lasted until about 8:45 p.m.

The SWAT team breached the door and got everyone out without incident, police said. The 33-year-old man suffered a laceration to the arm after he allegedly wrestled with the SWAT team.

The 4-year-old and the mother were not injured. It’s unknown what potential charges the man is facing at his time.