Dolton mayor, trustees clash over Village Hall snub

DOLTON, Ill. – A political feud between the mayor of south suburban Dolton and the village trustees was on public display Thursday night.

The trustees said they’re no longer allowed in Village Hall.

“We as citizens, as residents of Dolton, have been shut out of a building that we pay taxes on, along with the trustees along with the trustees being shut out of this building,” said longtime Dolton village resident Deborah White.

The verbal back-and-forth places the Village Board on one side and Mayor Tiffany Henyard on the other.

Edward Steave, a trustee and five others, called a meeting two days ago to appoint their own legislative attorney to advance their agenda. Instead, the group said the mayor and her village attorney have blocked their efforts at every turn. Thursday night, they say they were locked out of Village Hall and forced to hold their meeting with a quorum in the parking lot.

Things got heated when some of the mayor’s allies came to disrupt the meeting. Valerie Stubbs, a former trustee, said she was stunned by the events.

“I think it’s deplorable of her to lockout elected officials, not only the residence officials, so they can cancel they can’t conduct business,” Stubbs said.

The developments have residents like White exasperated because she says Dolton has so many needs now and political infighting is not helping anyone.

“We’re sitting in a parking lot instead of a building that our tax dollars pay for an hour and a salary of the mayor and trustees.”