Dogs accused of attacks in Palatine, Elmwood Park to be euthanized

PALATINE, Ill. — Two dogs at the center of recent lawsuits following vicious attacks in Palatine and Elmwood Park have struck again.

Last week, attorneys representing a man and woman attacked by two dogs in the Village of Palatine announced their intent to file a lawsuit following another assault in Elmwood Park weeks later.

According to Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno, the dogs bit a man while walking his dog around 10 a.m. near 77th Court and Wellington Ave.

The dog allegedly bit the man in the leg and arm. The two dogs bit the victim’s dog in the leg.

Ironically, Elmwood Park police and village officials met with the Cook County States Attorney’s office and Animal Control Wednesday morning regarding the dog’s future.

Once the zoom call ended, officials learned the dogs had attacked again.

Foligno said the meeting occurred because they were aggressively trying to protect the residents of Elmwood Park. Lawyers last week said that the dogs, a pit bull mix and Akita mix, were residing in an area home.

“The purpose of being here today is to let the Village of Elmwood Park, to let the Cook County Animal Control, to let the Cook County States Attorney know not to repeat the same mistake the Village of Palatine did,” said attorney Mike Schostok on Sept. 21.

After the meeting, officials went to the dog owner’s home, identified as Meleina Teodoro. Officials said Teodoro voluntarily turned the dogs over to Animal Care and Control.

Foligno said the dogs would be euthanized.

Teodoro was issued 10 citations, five for each dog, officials added.