Dog to be euthanized after maltreatment; Kentucky man accused of torture

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Kentucky man is facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was found in a home suffering from malnourishment and mange.

Joshua Shane Blevins, 34 (Credit: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

Joshua Shane Blevins, 34, is facing torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Blevins’ landlord called the police around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, saying he wanted an officer present as he prepared to evict Blevins from the residence.

The landlord and a Bell County deputy entered the home and were met with a strong odor of ammonia and feces. A dog was heard barking in the living room area, which was barricaded with furniture.

The deputy found a severely malnourished and dehydrated German shepherd hiding in a corner. The animal also had an extreme case of mange. The floor was covered with feces and urine without any place for the dog to walk without stepping in it, according to the deputy.

Bell County Animal Control was contacted, and due to the nature of its injuries, the dog will have to be euthanized.

Blevins arrived while the deputy was at the home and was immediately taken into custody. Blevins was booked into the Bell County Detention Center.