Dog rescued after chase on I-94

CHICAGO — Nail biting video shows a dog being rescued after a chase on I-94 North.

Video from Skycam 9 shows the scared dog running down I-94 at 71st Street just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. You can see the pup dodging cars as drivers and police use their cars to try and stop the dog.

One person blocked the dog, got out of its car and forgot to put the car in park. Finally crews were able to block the dog in.

The animal was visibly tired and scared as crews put a leash around its neck and gave him water.

All of this happened as Illinois State Police were investigating a crash involving two cars. A car rear-ended another and the car hit burst into flames.

It is still unknown if the dog was the cause of the crash or if the dog belonged to someone in the crash.

The dog is resting and his injuries were minor. Staff members at a local animal shelter are working to find the dog’s owners.