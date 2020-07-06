Dog mauls toddler to death following Joliet Fourth of July party

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

JOLIET, Ill. – A 1-year-old girl died after a dog attacked her while she was in her playpen early Sunday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Joliet police responded to the 1800 block of Cumberlan Drive on the report of a 1-year-old bit by a dog.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 17-month-old girl with bite marks throughout her body. She was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center where she was pronounced dead two approximately two hours later.

After an initial investigation, police said the parents were visiting a friend’s Fourth of July party that night. Two pit bull mixed dogs were locked in the basement during the party.

During the course of the night, the toddler was put in a playpen located in an upstairs bedroom of the friend’s house.

Police said a some point during the night, the dogs got out of the basement. The homeowner went upstairs to check out a noise and located one of the dogs actively biting the toddler.

The homeowner was able to get the dog off her and called 911. The dog has been turned over to the Joliet Township Animal Control.

The case is still an active investigation.