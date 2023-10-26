CHICAGO — A dog was fatally shot by a Chicago officer during an attack with another dog in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to police, a 71-year-old man was walking his dog in the 2500 block of East South Shore Drive around 9:13 a.m. when the dog got loose and began to attack another dog that was being walked by a 31-year-old woman.

The owners of both dogs attempted to de-escalate the situation who continued to attack. An officer responding to the situation attempted to deescalate by tasering the dog but was unsuccessful.

Another officer fired shots striking the attacking dog. It was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman’s dog sustained injuries and there were no other injuries reported.