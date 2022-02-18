Dog fatally attacks volunteer at Florida animal shelter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A large dog fatally mauled a longtime volunteer at a Florida animal shelter who was trying to help it acclimate to humans after it was found in the Everglades.

Pam Robb died in Thursday’s attack at the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida shelter near Fort Lauderdale.

Robb’s wife, Angie Anobile, said Robb had been working with the female mixed-breed dog since it arrived about a month ago. She said the dog pulled Robb to the ground by the arm and attacked her.

The shelter had rescued the 100-pound dog about a month ago and had named her Gladys. The dog is now in the custody of animal control officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News