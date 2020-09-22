Doctor in Libertyville charged with criminal sex assault

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A gastroenterologist who practices in Libertyville has been accused of sexually assaulting a female co-worker following a business dinner.

Dr. Arkan Alrashid, 55, of Bannockburn, turned himself in at the Oak Brook Police Department after a warrant was issued for two count of criminal sexual assault.

The charges stem from an alleged incident back in February. Authorities believe Alrashid met a co-worker and others at a restaurant for a business dinner.

Following the dinner, Alrashid allegedly gave his co-worker a ride back to her vehicle and forced her to perform oral sex, according to the criminal complaint.

Alrashid is a gastroenterologist who works on Winchester Road in Libertyville.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4.