Richard Allen, the man charged in connection with the 2017 Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, remains in custody at an undisclosed state facility.

The Indiana Department of Correction released a new mugshot of Allen, who has been moved to a state facility for his safety. He had previously been moved from the Carroll County Jail to the White County Jail.

Richard Allen/Indiana Department of Correction

Since Indiana State Police announced Allen’s arrest and revealed the murder charges filed against him during a news conference on Monday, Oct. 31, the case has been marked by turmoil. Overwhelmed Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself from the proceedings, citing concerns about his personal safety and the tidal wave of media and public inquiries about the Delphi case.

The Indiana Supreme Court assigned the case to Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull after Diener’s recusal.

Allen’s probable cause affidavit remains sealed. Diener had set a Nov. 22 hearing to determine if those records will remain out of the public eye.

Allen faces two counts of felony murder, a charge that can be filed against a defendant who may not have actually killed someone but participated in the events leading to their deaths.

Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared on Feb. 13, 2017, while walking on the historic Delphi trail. Their bodies were found a day later on Feb. 14, 2017. And while police have released some key evidence in the case—including an audio recording of a man saying “down the hill” and a pair of sketches—details about Allen’s arrest are extremely limited.

According to online court records, Allen’s trial is tentatively scheduled for March 20, 2023.