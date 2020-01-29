Dixmoor police commander faces new misconduct allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A south suburban police officer who was already facing aggravated battery charges is now facing new allegations of misconduct.

Dixmoor Police Cmdr. Ronald Burge Jr. was already accused of dragging a 66-year-old woman, Carla Bourgouis, through a police station parking lot earlier this month. Now the officer has been accused by another south suburban citizen of misconduct.

Ramon Terry described his 2019 encounter with Burge and said the officer used excessive force against him outside of a Dixmoor cellphone store. Terry said while he was using his phone, Burge swung at him and hit him with a pair of handcuffs. Terry said he knocked the phone out of his hand.

Terry said the situation escalated from words in a parking lot to an arrest for allegedly blocking a loading zone and being a public nuisance.

“The public nuisance ticket, I don’t even understand what that was,” Terry said. “I never was disrespectful to the officer. But I did have words with him, asking him, why is he trying to tow my car?“

Both he and his nephew were arrested for no valid reason, Terry said.

“I ended up paying $800 and something dollars to get my car back,” he said.

Terry was faced with fines and lost time from work and said he has to go to court to fight the charges.

Burge’s lawyer, Robert Willis, at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building took few questions from reporters Wednesday. The Dixmoor officer appeared before a Cook County judge for the case involving the 66-year-old woman.

Prosecutors said Burge, dragged the woman into a police station in October and repeatedly slammed her face into a wall.

He was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.

According to court documents, Burge Jr., “carried and dragged Victim back to the police station with her feet at times dangling off the ground.”

Documents state, at 6 feet 3 inches and over 230 pounds, the officer is a foot taller and 100 pounds heavier than the woman he accused of resisting arrest. The charge that was later dropped.

The incident was captured on police department cameras.

Burge’s father, Dixmoor Police Chief Ronald Burge Sr., earlier this month defended his son and told reporters that there’s more to the story.