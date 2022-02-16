District 209 goes remote Thursday after student walkouts cause ‘significant disruption’

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Student protests at Proviso District 209 high schools have prompted administrators to shift classes to remote learning on Thursday.

On Wednesday, students staged a walkout in support of teachers and staff who have been working without a contract since June of last year.

In a letter to parents, district officials say small fires were discovered inside school bathrooms at Proviso East and West amid the walkout. A false fire alarm also prompted both students and staff to evacuate the buildings.

As a result of “significant disruption to the learning environment,” school officials will initiate e-learning for all students and teachers on Thursday.

Teachers are expected to instruct from their classrooms.

Despite ongoing negotiations, District 209 teachers and administrators say they are still miles apart on the number of requests, including school periods, salary increases and classroom sizes.

The district said they know that teachers could strike as soon as Friday. On Thursday, some students told WGN News that they intend to stand on the picket lines alongside them.